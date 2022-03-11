Left Menu

India records 4,194 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 0.52 pc

India recorded as many as 4,194 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.52 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 11:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India recorded as many as 4,194 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.52 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. With this increase in fresh infections, the country's total tally moved up to 4,29,84,261 including 42,219 active cases. Active cases account for 0.10 per cent of the total cases.

The Union Ministry informed that as many as 255 COVID-19 fatalities pushed India's death toll to 5,15,714. Of the fresh fatalities, 227 fatalities were reported in Kerala itself. The ministry informed that as per the Kerala health bulletin, 24 deaths were reported on March 10 and added 203 pending COVID deaths to the official list.

Further, the recovery rate is currently at 98.70 per cent with 6,208 recoveries being reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total recoveries increased to 4,24,26,328 in the country, as per the government data. Of the 77.68 crore total tests conducted so far, a weekly positivity rate of 0.55 per cent was observed.

The government informed that about 179.72 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. On Thursday, India reported a daily positivity rate of 0.48 per cent with 4,184 new cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

