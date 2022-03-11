Over 16.70 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

The Central government on Friday informed that more than 16.70 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories to be administered. It further said that more than 181.77 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

"More than 181.77 crores (1,81,77,83,420) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 16.70 crores (16,70,52,276) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Union Government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

