Russian-backed separatists capture Ukraine's Volnovakha - RIA

Reuters | Volnovakha | Updated: 11-03-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 11:31 IST
Russian-backed separatists capture Ukraine's Volnovakha - RIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russian-backed separatists have captured the Ukrainian city of Volnovakha north of the besieged Azov Sea port of Mariupol, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defense ministry as saying on Friday.

Volnovakha is strategically important as the northern gateway to Mariupol.

