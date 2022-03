BRIEF-UK Says It Remains Highly Unlikely That Russia Successfully Achieved Objectives Outlined In Pre-Invasion Plan

UK Defence Ministry: * UK DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS REMAINS HIGHLY UNLIKELY THAT RUSSIA HAS SUCCESSFULLY ACHIEVED OBJECTIVES OUTLINED IN ITS PRE-INVASION PLAN

* UK DEFENCE MINISTRY SAYS RUSSIAN GROUND FORCES CONTINUE TO MAKE LIMITED PROGRESS; LOGISTICAL ISSUES THAT HAVE HAMPERED RUSSIAN ADVANCE PERSIST * UK DEFENCE MINISTRY- RUSSIA LIKELY SEEKING TO RESET, RE-POSTURE FORCES FOR RENEWED OFFENSIVE ACTIVITY IN COMING DAYS; PROBABLY INCLUDE OPERATIONS AGAINST KYIV

