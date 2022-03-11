The United States, together with the Group of Seven nations and the European Union, will move on Friday to revoke Russia's "most favored nation" status over its invasion of Ukraine, multiple people familiar with the situation told Reuters. EVACUATIONS * Russia's defense ministry said it would declare a ceasefire on Friday and open humanitarian corridors from Mariupol as well as Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Chernihiv, although previous ceasefires have failed. * About 222,000 people have been evacuated to Russia from Ukraine and its two Russian-backed rebel regions, the TASS news agency said on Friday, citing an unidentified source. * Ukrainian authorities evacuated almost 40,000 people from five cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, but none from the encircled southern city of Mariupol, while Russian planes bombed an institute in Kharkiv that is home to an experimental nuclear reactor.

FRESH CLASHES * Three airstrikes in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least one person, state emergency services said, adding the strikes were close to a kindergarten and an apartment building. * Russian troops took out two military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, Russian news agencies quoted a Russian Defence Ministry spokesman as saying. * Russian forces had destroyed 3,213 Ukrainian military installations since the launch of what Russia calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, the spokesman said. * Russian-backed separatists have captured Volnovakha, north of the besieged Azov Sea port of Mariupol, the RIA news agency quoted Russia's defense ministry as saying. * Satellite images showed a Russian military column threatening Kyiv from the north had dispersed to new positions, private U.S. company Maxar Technologies said, possibly in preparation for an assault on the capital. ECONOMIC IMPACT * The European Union will not impose sanctions on Russian gas or oil, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday, amid a summit of EU leaders in France. * The U.S. Senate voted on Thursday to approve legislation providing $13.6 billion to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia. HUMANITARIAN TOLL * Over 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the latest U.N. tally, around half of them children. * Russian forces are operating with "reckless disregard" for civilians as they face stronger-than-expected resistance in Ukraine, U.S. spy chiefs said.

FACEBOOK * Meta Platforms will allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion, according to internal e-mails seen by Reuters on Thursday, in a temporary change to its hate speech policy. * Russia's embassy in the United States demanded that Washington stop the "extremist activities" of Meta Platforms. BIOSECURITY * The World Health Organization advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country's public health laboratories to prevent "any potential spills" that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters on Thursday. * The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday at Russia's request, diplomats said, to discuss Moscow's claims, presented without evidence, of U.S. biological activities in Ukraine.

QUOTES * "We're keeping our promises to support Ukraine as they fight for their lives against the evil Vladimir Putin," U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. * "We will do everything to ensure that we never again depend on the West in those areas of our life which have a significant meaning for our people," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

