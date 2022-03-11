Left Menu

ATM card fraudster held in Guwahati

At least 17 ATM cards of various banks were recovered from a man in Guwahati by the East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team of Dispur Police Station.

ANI | Guwahati (Asam) | Updated: 11-03-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 12:34 IST
ATM cards recovered from Haryana man in Guwahati, Assam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least 17 ATM cards of various banks were recovered from a man in Guwahati by the East Guwahati Police Department (EGPD) team of Dispur Police Station. The person arrested was identified as Ramdiya from Hissar, Haryana.

The EGPD convicted this man for snatching ATM cards from people, informed the police. "An EGPD team from Dispur PS arrested one Ramdiya of Hissar, Haryana, at 6 Mile, for snatching ATM cards. A total of 17 ATM cards from various banks were recovered from his possession," said Guwahati police via its official Twitter handle @GuwahatiPol.

Further investigation on the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

