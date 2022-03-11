Ukraine hopes 'humanitarian corridor' from Mariupol will open on Friday - deputy PM
Ukraine hopes a "humanitarian corridor" will be opened successfully for civilians to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Efforts to provide safe passage for trapped Mariupol residents to leave have failed repeatedly this week.
