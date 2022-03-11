Left Menu

Ukraine hopes 'humanitarian corridor' from Mariupol will open on Friday - deputy PM

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 11-03-2022 12:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 12:41 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine hopes a "humanitarian corridor" will be opened successfully for civilians to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Efforts to provide safe passage for trapped Mariupol residents to leave have failed repeatedly this week.

