Board of steelmaker Evraz quits after Abramovich sanction
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:02 IST
Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Friday that 10 members of its board had quit following the British sanction of largest shareholder Roman Abramovich and the suspension of its shares, with only the chief executive remaining.
It said it was waiting for further clarifications from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.
