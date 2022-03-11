Left Menu

Board of steelmaker Evraz quits after Abramovich sanction

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:13 IST
Board of steelmaker Evraz quits after Abramovich sanction
Roman Abramovich Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Friday that 10 members of its board had quit following the British sanction of largest shareholder Roman Abramovich and the suspension of its shares, with only the chief executive remaining.

It said it was waiting for further clarifications from the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.

