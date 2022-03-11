Left Menu

Amit Shah suggests Central agencies to join Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems for effective policing

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday suggested all the Central agencies to join Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS)-- for creating a comprehensive and integrated system to ensure effective policing through e-governance.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday suggested all the Central agencies to join Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS)-- for creating a comprehensive and integrated system to ensure effective policing through e-governance. "All Central agencies should join Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS)," said Shah while addressing the 37th Foundation Day celebrations of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The Home Minister said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) should also link the details of their First Information Report (FIR) at the CCTNS portal as per the procedure. He asked Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who was also present in the event, to hold a "meeting with all the chiefs of Central agencies in this regard and ensure that these agencies link their First Information Reports (FIRs) at CCTNS."

Terming the NCRB data a "mind" and state police organisations as its "hands and legs", Home Minister directed NCRB chief Vivek Gogia to focus on the use of NCRB data and its utilization in a better manner. "NCRB has been doing well in the collection of data. Now, the time is to utilize its data to curb crime. NCRB data will be useful when states will utilise it in a proper manner," Shah said.

"Data should be used by all states to form the yearly strategy for their Police force. There should be its multi-dimensional, multi-purpose usage for crime control," he added. Home Minister also suggested NCRB Director to talk to state Director Generals of Police and tell them how to utilize the details present in NCRB data.

"There is a challenging situation as criminals are getting more efficient in their activities, we need to work as per the changing scenario," Home Minister added. The Home Minister further stressed on the need for criminal justice system which he said can be achieved only through better law and order situation in the county.

He also focussed on maximum utilization of National Automated Fingerprint Identification System. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

