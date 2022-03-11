Ukraine civilian deaths higher than military losses - Ukraine's defence minister
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 11-03-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 13:37 IST
Russian forces invading Ukraine have killed more Ukrainian civilians than soldiers, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Friday.
"I want this to be heard not only in Kyiv but all over the world," Reznikov said.
