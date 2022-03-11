Army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir, casualties not known

An Army Cheetah helicopter carrying sick BSF personnel crashed in a remote area of Gurez Sector in north Kashmir on Friday, officials said. The cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, they said. The crash took place immediately after take-off.

The area is located near the Line of Control with Pakistan.

