Left Menu

Army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir, casualties not known

An Army Cheetah helicopter carrying sick BSF personnel crashed in a remote area of Gurez Sector in north Kashmir on Friday, officials said. The cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, they said. The crash took place immediately after take-off.The area is located near the Line of Control with Pakistan.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:05 IST
Army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir, casualties not known
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Army Cheetah helicopter carrying sick BSF personnel crashed in a remote area of Gurez Sector in north Kashmir on Friday, officials said. The cause of the crash and casualties, if any, were not known immediately, they said. The crash took place immediately after take-off.

The area is located near the Line of Control with Pakistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022