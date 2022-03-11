Left Menu

Arms, ammunition recovered near border out post in Punjab

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered near a border out post in Abohar sector during a joint operation carried out by BSF troops and Punjab Police Special Task Force, officials said on Friday.

Following intelligence inputs, STF troops along with BSF carried out a search operation ahead of the fencing area on Thursday evening during which firearms including five semi-automatic AK 47 rifles (Pakistan made), 3 Colt rifles (US made), five pistols (China made) were recovered. Besides these firearms, 10 magazines (AK 47), six magazines (Colt rifle) and ten magazines (pistols) were also recovered along with 49 cartridges (7.65 mm), 29 cartridges (7.62 mm) and 50 cartridges (5.56 mm).

Sources in the BSF said the consignment was recovered around 10 metres from the International Border.

