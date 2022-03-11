Left Menu

Flying object crashes in Croatian capital, triggers blast

The reports could not be immediately confirmed.The police said they came to the scene of the explosion on the outskirts of Zagreb after calls from local citizens. Police sealed off the area of the blast for investigation.Witnesses quoted by the media said they first heard a large explosion that rocked the ground, then a foul smell.

PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 11-03-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 14:20 IST
Flying object crashes in Croatian capital, triggers blast
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Croatia

A flying object crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast but apparently causing no injuries, police said Friday.

Some media reports said that the mysterious object could be a drone that flew to the Croatian capital from the Ukrainian war zone hundreds of miles away. Others said it could be a small plane. The reports could not be immediately confirmed.

The police said they came to the scene of the explosion on the outskirts of Zagreb after calls from local citizens. They said they found a large crater and two parachutes in a wooded area. Some parked cars were damaged.

Photos from the scene show metal pieces of the wreckage spread on the ground and what seems to be a section of a wing. Police sealed off the area of the blast for investigation.

Witnesses quoted by the media said they first heard a large explosion that rocked the ground, then a foul smell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022