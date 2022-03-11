SC asks committee to file report on prison reforms

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the committee, constituted to recommend measures on prison reforms, to file its report within six months. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai asked the committee to file its report within six months from today and said that the matter is listed thereafter.

The Court was hearing an application seeking a direction to the committee constituted by the Supreme Court on prison reforms to expedite and submit the final report within a period of months. Amicus Curiae by way of note highlighted the difficulties faced by the said committee in finalising the report.

The apex court was hearing a case relating to inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons across the country Earlier, the Supreme Court had constituted a three-member committee to recommend measures on prison reforms. The committee, headed by apex court's Justice (retd.) Amitava Roy is looking into the problems in prisons across the country and suggest measures to tackle them.

Government officials are also assisting the committee and submitting a report before the top court in a stipulated time period. The panel is examining the issue of overcrowding in jails and suggest measures to provide a reformatory environment and basic facilities to the prisoners. (ANI)

