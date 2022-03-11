More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine, UN says

More than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine as of March 11, the U.N. migration agency said on its website on Friday. That represents around 200,000 additional refugees since the International Organisation for Migration's last report through to March 10.

Separately, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Friday that at least 1.85 million people were displaced within Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)