No danger to civilians after Ukrainian institute with nuclear lab shelled: governor

Russian forces have shelled residential areas of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv 89 times in one day but there is no danger to civilians after an institute containing a nuclear laboratory was hit, the local governor said on Friday.
"There are no threats to the civilian population yet," Oleh Synegubov said in a video address.
An advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry had said on Thursday that Russian planes bombed the institute in Kharkiv that is home to an experimental nuclear reactor.
