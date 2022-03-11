Left Menu

Agencies say 2.5 million people flee Ukraine

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 11-03-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 15:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The International Organization for Migration says 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded more than two weeks ago.

IOM spokesman Paul Dillon said in a text message that the figures, taken from national governments, were up to date through Friday morning.

He said that more than 1.5 million refugees have gone to neighbouring Poland and that some 116,000 of the refugees are "third-country nationals," not Ukrainians.

The U.N. high commissioner for refugees, Filippo Grandi, also gave the 2.5 million total for refugees and said his agency estimates that about two million people are displaced inside Ukraine as well.

