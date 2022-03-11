Russia's armored column bearing down on the Ukrainian capital is regrouping after having been stuck on a highway for more than a week, satellite pictures showed, and Britain said on Friday Moscow could now be planning an assault on Kyiv within days. ECONOMIC IMPACT The United States, G7 nations, and the European Union will move on Friday to end normal trade relations with Russia allowing them to hit it with new tariffs, multiple sources told Reuters. * As EU leaders debate further steps in France, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in video posted on Facebook that the bloc will not extend its sanctions to Russian energy. * EU aims to double its military aid for Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. * The U.S. Senate approved $13.6 billion in aid for Ukraine. EVACUATIONS * Russia promised another ceasefire to allow evacuations from the besieged port of Mariupol as well as Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv, although previous ones have failed. * About 222,000 people arrived in Russia from Ukraine and Russian-backed rebel regions, the TASS news agency said. * While almost 40,000 have been evacuated from five cities, so far none were able to leave Mariupol, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

MORE CLASHES * Ukraine accused Russian forces of hitting a psychiatric hospital near the eastern Ukrainian town of Izyum. * Three airstrikes in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least one person, state emergency services said. * Russian troops took out two military airfields in Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, while Moscow-backed separatists have captured the town of Volnovakha, north of Mariupol, according to the Russian defense ministry. HUMANITARIAN TOLL * Over 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the latest U.N. tally, around half of them children. * Russian forces are operating in Ukraine with "reckless disregard" for civilians in the face of stronger-than-expected resistance, U.S. spy chiefs said.

FACEBOOK * Facebook and Instagram owner Meta Platforms, temporarily lifted a ban on calls for violence against the Russian military and leadership in some countries, according to internal e-mails, prompting Russia's call on Washington to stop Meta's "extremist activities." BIOSECURITY * The World Health Organization advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens in public health laboratories to prevent spills that could spread them among the population, the agency told Reuters on Thursday. * The United Nations Security Council will convene on Friday at Russia's request, diplomats said, to discuss Moscow's claims, presented without evidence, of U.S. biological activities in Ukraine.

