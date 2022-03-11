Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard, NDMA officials hold discussions to enhance cooperation in tackling disasters

Indian Coast Guard and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials including member Rajendra Singh on Friday held discussions at the force headquarters in the national capital.

Updated: 11-03-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 15:18 IST
The discussions were held to strengthen cooperation and coordination in tackling disasters in the maritime zone, according to NDMA officials.

"Indian Coast Guard and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials including member Rajendra Singh today held discussions at the force headquarters to further strengthen cooperation and coordination in tackling disasters in the maritime zone," NDMA officials said. (ANI)

