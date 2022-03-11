Forty-eight schools destroyed in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv - mayor
The eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv is under relentless bombardment from Russian forces, the city's mayor said in a televised interview on Friday. "As of today, 48 (of the city's) schools have been destroyed," said Mayor Ihor Terekhov. The city has a peacetime population of about 1.4 million. (Reporting By Max Hunder, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 11-03-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 15:20 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
