Two missing boys reunited with their families by police in Jammu

Two boys, who had gone missing two days back, were traced and brought back to their families, police here said on Friday.

Two families had lodged separate complaints at Gandhinagar Police Station about missing of two boys -- Ajeet Singh and Ankit Sharma -- from their homes on Wednesday, they said.

After the complaint, police teams started an investigation and traced both the missing boys, they said.

Both boys were handed over to their respective families after completing legal formalities, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)