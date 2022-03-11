Russia puts Kremlin critic Navalny's press secretary on wanted list
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 15:58 IST
Russian authorities have put Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmysh on an international wanted list and are seeking that she be sent to jail, a Russian police database showed on Friday. Yarmysh left Russia last year after a court-imposed 18 months of restrictions on her freedom of movement for breaching COVID-19 safety rules.
Russian authorities have cracked down hard on the opposition, and many of Navalny's most prominent allies have left Russia rather than face restrictions or jail at home.
