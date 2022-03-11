Russia puts Kremlin critic Navalny's press secretary on wanted list

Russian authorities have put Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmysh on an international wanted list and are seeking that she be sent to jail, a Russian police database showed on Friday. Yarmysh left Russia last year after a court-imposed 18 months of restrictions on her freedom of movement for breaching COVID-19 safety rules.

Russian authorities have cracked down hard on the opposition, and many of Navalny's most prominent allies have left Russia rather than face restrictions or jail at home.

