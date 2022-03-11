Left Menu

Man held for threatening to blow up Mumbai University campus

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:06 IST
Man held for threatening to blow up Mumbai University campus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30 -year-old man was arrested for allegedly calling up the police control room and threatening to blow up the Mumbai University campus, an official said on Friday.

Suraj Jadhav had told the control room personnel on Wednesday evening that a bomb would go off within 10 minutes, but a thorough check of the area by a bomb squad found that it was a hoax, he said, ''A probe zeroed in on Jadhav, who is a history-sheeter. He was arrested under IPC provisions,'' the official added.

