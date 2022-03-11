Left Menu

EU foreign policy chief says 'pause' needed in Iran talks

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-03-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:15 IST
EU foreign policy chief says 'pause' needed in Iran talks
The European Union's foreign policy chief says "a pause" is needed in ongoing talks over Iran's tattered nuclear deal with world powers. Josep Borrell wrote on Twitter on Friday that the pause was needed "due to external factors." He added: "A final text is essentially ready and on the table." He did not elaborate.

There was no immediate reaction from Iran.

