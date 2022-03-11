Left Menu

Ukraine says 78 children have been killed since Russia invaded

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:46 IST
At least 78 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russian invaded, Ukrainian human rights ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Friday.

She said fighting around the southern city of Mariupol, the eastern town of Volnovakha and the town of Irpin in the Kyiv region meant the authorities had not been able to establish how many people had been killed or wounded in those places.

