Russian PM says sanctioned companies can withhold names of firms they work with

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Friday said companies under Western sanctions would have the right to withhold publishing the names of parties they work with, as Moscow looks to minimize the impact on its economy.

Mishustin said the government was actively working on the third package of measures to counteract sanctions, which would seek to support small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as systemically important firms.

