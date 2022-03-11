Left Menu

UK sanctions Russian lawmakers who supported Ukraine breakaway regions

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:53 IST
Britain announced asset freezes and travel bans on 386 members of the Russian Duma who voted for the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

"Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has today sanctioned 386 members of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, for their support for the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The new sanctions will ban those listed from travelling to the UK, accessing assets held within the UK and doing business here."

