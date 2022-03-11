Russia envoy says Iran nuclear talks fate not only dependent on Moscow
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 16:58 IST
Russia's envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Friday that the conclusion of the negotiations was not only dependent on Moscow and other parties still had additional concerns.
"The conclusion of the deal does not depend on Russia only," Mikhail Ulyanov told reporters after meeting EU coordinator Enrique Mora. "There are other actors who need additional time and who have additional concerns and they are being discussed."
