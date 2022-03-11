Rio Tinto not commenting on Guinea's suspension of works on Simandou project

Rio Tinto said on Friday it was not making any public comment at this stage after Guinea's ruling junta ordered the suspension of work on the massive Simandou iron ore project.

Guinea's interim government said interim president Mamady Doumbouya, who took power in a military coup in September, had not seen any progress towards developing the project.

