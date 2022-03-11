Man in Tripura awarded 20 yrs’ RI for rape
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:45 IST
A special court in Tripura's Dhalai district sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl three years ago.
The convict, Niranjan Nagbanshi, has also been asked to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000.
Nagbanshi, a villager barged into the house of a nine-year girl Kamalpur sub-division, and raped her on August 18, 2019. Her parents were away during the incident.
Based on a complaint by the girl's family, the police had registered a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.
