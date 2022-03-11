Left Menu

Man in Tripura awarded 20 yrs’ RI for rape

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:45 IST
Man in Tripura awarded 20 yrs’ RI for rape
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Tripura's Dhalai district sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl three years ago.

The convict, Niranjan Nagbanshi, has also been asked to pay a penalty of Rs 10,000.

Nagbanshi, a villager barged into the house of a nine-year girl Kamalpur sub-division, and raped her on August 18, 2019. Her parents were away during the incident.

Based on a complaint by the girl's family, the police had registered a case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022