EU coordinator hopes Iran talks can resume very soon
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:53 IST
- Country:
- Austria
The European Union coordinator of the Iran talks said on Friday that he hoped parties negotiating a revival of the 2015 nuclear would be able to resume negotiations very soon.
He said that all sides were still working in a spirit of compromise and that they were almost there in reaching a deal to revive the agreement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- The European Union
Advertisement