Ex-AIADMK minister granted bail in third case

AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar, who was arrested on the charge of allegedly grabbing land in Thoraipakkam here, was granted bail by the Madras High Court on Friday.

Justice A D Jagadish Chandira granted the conditional bail while allowing a criminal original petition from Jayakumar.

Following the latest court relief, the senior party leader is all set to walk out from jail, as he has already been granted bail in two cases registered against him earlier. After listening to the arguments advanced by his senior counsel A Natarajan and Sanjay R Hegde, the judge pointed out that though serious offences have been alleged against the petitioner, no injury to any one is reported. The petitioner being an ex-minister and considering the factum of change of regime, there is no question of the probability of tampering with any witness or apprehension of any threat to the complainant. He was arrested on February 28 and has been in custody for about two weeks. ''Therefore, this court is of the view that further incarceration of the petitioner or custodial interrogation may not be required,'' the judge said.

Jayakumar shall be released on bail on executing a personal bond for Rs 10,000 with two sureties each for a like sum to the satisfaction of Judicial Magistrate-I in Alandur here. He shall stay at Tiruchirappally and appear before the Cantonment police at 10.30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for two weeks and thereafter appear before the city crime branch police here on every Monday until further orders. He shall not commit any offences of similar nature and abscond either during investigation or trial and tamper with the evidence or witness. On breach of any of these conditions, the Judicial Magistrate/Trial Court is entitled to take appropriate action against him in accordance with law, the judge added.

Earlier, P Anandan, the counsel appearing for P Magesh, the intervenor/complainant, argued Jayakumar had unnecessarily intervened in a family dispute and abusing his power as a cabinet minister during the relevant period, prevented the officials from taking action. His henchmen had not only threatened the complainant but also removed the files and machineries from the factory. Till date, the property stands in the name of the complainant. However, he is unable to take possession of the property, he contended.

