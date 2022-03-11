Maha: Gender ratio in Raigad rises to 977 girls for 1000 boys in 2020-21

The gender ratio in Raigad district in Maharashtra has risen to 977 girls for 1,000 boys in 2020-21 from 842 in 2013-14, officials from the local Zilla Parishad health department said on Friday.

The ratio of girls to 1,000 boys in the district was 948 in 2017-18, which rose to 960 in 2018-19 and then to 969 in 2019-20, they said. ''Apart from appeals against sex determination and illegal abortions, we undertook drivers for proper nutrition among pregnant women. In the last 15 years, action was taken against 15 sonography centres, six doctors were convicted for gender-selection irregularities, while licences of four doctors were suspended for five years,'' an official said.

Special emphasis was given to Panvel area in the district, where the abortion rate was unusually high at 70 per cent, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)