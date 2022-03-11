Foreign national duped by fake cops in Gurugram

Left Menu

An Iraqi national was duped of US 3200 by two men who posed as cops and stole the money from his bag, police said here on Friday. And then they proceeded to check my bag, and while checking it, they stole US 3200, Rain said in his complaint, according to the police.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
An Iraqi national was duped of US $3200 by two men who posed as cops and stole the money from his bag, police said here on Friday. Rain, the victim who filed the complaint at Sadar Police Station, has been in the city for medical treatment of his wife at a private hospital, they said. They had both come to India on March 6, they said. According to police, the incident happened Thursday around 8.00 pm when Rain was visiting a restaurant where a friend of his from Riyadh had invited him. "I was standing outside the restaurant when I was accosted by two cops who had come in a car. They were in plain clothes but claimed they were cops. They asked for my passport and ID. Unsuspecting, I handed out the documents. And then they proceeded to check my bag, and while checking it, they stole US $3200," Rain said in his complaint, according to the police. He said he found the money missing when he checked his bag, but by that time the 'fake cops' had fled in the car.

An FIR has been registered against two unknown persons under sections 379 (theft)and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police said They have recovered CCTV footage of nearby areas but have got no clue so far, they said. "We are on the job and are trying to identify the car and the accused. They will be nabbed soon," said Inspector Dinesh Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

© Copyright 2022