Russia could surround Ukrainian city of Odessa on three sides - mayor
- Country:
- Ukraine
The mayor of Odesssa said on Friday Russian forces could soon surround his southern Ukrainian port city on three fronts.
Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov suggested Russian forces would seek to advance from territories they have occupied in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region towards Moldova's separatist-controlled Transdniestria region, where Russian troops are based. Such a move could cut Odessa off from the rest of Ukraine.
"Also, we think that while this is happening, Russian landing ships could surround us from the sea," Trukhanov added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
EU imposes sanctions on Russian ministers of defense, economy
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend sell-off as U.S. warns of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine
Very much looks like Russian invasion of Ukraine underway-NATO official
WRAPUP 10-Ukraine separatists seek Russian help as U.S. says attack is ready
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slump, dollar up as U.S. warns of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine