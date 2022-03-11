Left Menu

Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch arrests drug peddler with ganja worth Rs 8 lakh

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru arrested a drug peddler on Friday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:26 IST
Drugs worth Rs 8 lakh confiscated by CCB, Bengaluru. Image Credit: ANI
The CCB recovered seven kilograms of ganja worth Rs 8 lakh from the drug dealer. Along with some other items, Rs 65,000 cash was also confiscated by the crime branch team from the arrested accused, said the CCB.

It further stated that the accused hails from Odisha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

