Russia has fired 328 cruise missiles at Ukrainian communities - Ukraine armed forces chief

The commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces said on Friday Russia had launched 328 cruise missiles at Ukrainian cities, towns and villages since the start of its invasion on Feb. 24. "This bloody crime of (Russian President) Putin's regime is a blatant violation of the international humanitarian law," General Valeriy Zaluzhny said in an online post.

Russia has denied targeting civilians during what it calls its "special operation" in Ukraine.

