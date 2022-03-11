Russia has fired 328 cruise missiles at Ukrainian communities - Ukraine armed forces chief
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:28 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces said on Friday Russia had launched 328 cruise missiles at Ukrainian cities, towns and villages since the start of its invasion on Feb. 24. "This bloody crime of (Russian President) Putin's regime is a blatant violation of the international humanitarian law," General Valeriy Zaluzhny said in an online post.
Russia has denied targeting civilians during what it calls its "special operation" in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
With war drawing closer, rebels ask Russia for military help
EU imposes sanctions on Russian ministers of defense, economy
POLL-Broad majority of Americans support Russia sanctions - poll
WRAPUP 9-U.S. says Russia on brink of Ukraine attack after separatist plea for help
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks extend sell-off as U.S. warns of imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine