Nestle says halts non-essential food exports and imports to Russia
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:52 IST
Nestle has stopped exporting and importing non-essential food items such as Nespresso coffee or S.Pellegrino water from and to Russia, a spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
The Swiss food group had said already that it was halting investment in Russia.
