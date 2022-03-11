Left Menu

Govt orders probe into accidental missile firing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 19:09 IST
Govt orders probe into accidental missile firing
  • Country:
  • India

The Defence Ministry on Friday said a technical malfunction in the course of a routine maintenance led to the accidental firing of a missile on March 9.

The ministry said the missile landed in an area of Pakistan and noted that the ''incident is deeply regrettable''.

The Pakistan military on Thursday said that a high-speed projectile launched from India entered the Pakistani airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district.

The Defence Ministry said the Government of India has taken a serious view of the incident and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry into it.

''On March 9, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile,'' it said in a statement.

''It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident,'' it added.

