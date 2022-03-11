CBI arrests fugitive accused in wildlife offences in Rajasthan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an absconding accused in a case related to wildlife offences from Rajasthan's Dausa. The person was arrested from Malwas in the Dausa district. He was absconding since 2008 in two cases related to wildlife offences.

The CBI had registered two cases in June 2005 at the request of the Rajasthan Government and took over the investigation of these cases, earlier registered by Forest Department, Sariska (Rajasthan). According to CBI, the accused along with his accomplice killed a Tigress using topisar gun and iron traps in the forest of Kali Ghati in Sariska in 2004. The skin of Tigress sold for Rs 50,000. The other case was of 2003 when the accused killed a male panther at Kali Ka Dhaba, Jungle of Bighauta, Alwar by using a firearm, iron trap and its skin was sold for Rs 1800.

The two accused were evading their presence before the ACJM Court at Jaipur. The accused were declared as Proclaimed Offender and non-bailable warrants were issued against them during the year 2008. One of the accused was arrested and convicted in 2019. The second accused was evading arrest. "Due to sustained and continuous efforts, the said accused was traced and arrested.The arrested accused was produced before the Court of ACJM, Jaipur and sent to judicial custody," the CBI said. (ANI)

