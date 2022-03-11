Left Menu

Phone tapping case: HC grants interim protection from arrest till Apr 1 to IPS officer Rashmi Shukla

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 19:27 IST
Phone tapping case: HC grants interim protection from arrest till Apr 1 to IPS officer Rashmi Shukla
The Bombay High Court on Friday restrained police from taking any coercive action till April 1 against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in the FIR registered against her last month in connection with alleged phone tapping.

Shukla filed her plea earlier this week through advocate Sameer Nangre, claiming that she had been falsely implicated in the case, which has been registered in Colaba police station, and that the said FIR was politically motivated.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by senior police officer Rajiv Jain accusing Shulka of having put the phone numbers of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse under surveillance. On Friday, a division bench of Justices Prasanna B Varale and Shriram M Modak granted interim relief to Shukla, and adjourned the matter for further hearing to next month.

On March 4, an HC bench had granted protection from arrest till March 25 in another plea filed by her seeking to quash an FIR lodged against her at Bund Garden police station in Pune. The Pune FIR is in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping of state Congress president Nana Patole.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

