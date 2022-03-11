Baerbock: Germany wants Serbia to become fully fledged EU member

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed Germany's desire for Serbia to become a fully fledged member of the European Union during a visit to Belgrade on Friday.

"We want Serbia to become a full, equal and free member of the European Union in the future," Baerbock told a joint news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

