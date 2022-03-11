10 naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

As many as ten Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, surrendered before police in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

Attracted by the state government's rehabilitation policy and `Puna Narkom' campaign, the ultras turned themselves in, Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma said.

`Puna Narkom' means a new dawn in the local Gondi language.

Three of the surrendered cadres were allegedly involved in ambushes targeting security forces, the SP said. Hemant, one of the surrendered naxals, was a militia commander carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head while the rest belonged to lower ranks, the official said.

The other surrendered cadres were identified as Gondru, Ajay Kashyap, Bani Soddi, Guddu, Podiyami Somaru alias Dole, Joga Kawasi, Hunga Markam, Muchaki Dulbo and Madkami Bosi.

They were active under the naxals' Darbha division's Kangerghati and Katekalyan area committees, Sharma said.

