Ukraine says Russian aircraft fired at Belarus from Ukrainian air space
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 11-03-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 19:56 IST
Ukraine's air force said on Friday Russian aircraft had fired at a Belarusian settlement near the border with Ukraine from Ukrainian air space to try to drag Belarus into Moscow's war on Ukraine.
"This is a PROVOCATION! The goal is to involve the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the war with Ukraine!," Ukraine's Air Force Command said in an online statement.
