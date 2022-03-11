Ukraine says Russian aircraft fired at Belarus from Ukrainian air space

Ukraine's air force said on Friday Russian aircraft had fired at a Belarusian settlement near the border with Ukraine from Ukrainian air space to try to drag Belarus into Moscow's war on Ukraine.

"This is a PROVOCATION! The goal is to involve the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the war with Ukraine!," Ukraine's Air Force Command said in an online statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)