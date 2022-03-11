NATO battlegroup in Romania needs to be operational soon, says president
It is necessary to make the NATO battlegroup in Romania operational as soon as possible, Romania's president said on Friday, during a visit to Bucharest by United States Vice President Kamala Harris.
"During talks, I have underlined the need to make the NATO battlegroup in Romania operational as soon as possible," President Klaus Iohannis said.
