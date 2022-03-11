Left Menu

Fire breaks out in parking space of Karnataka's Kengeri police station

A fire broke out in the parking space of the Kengeri police station earlier on Friday in Karnataka, the police informed.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:09 IST
Fire breaks out in parking space of Karnataka's Kengeri police station
Visual from spot (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in the parking space of the Kengeri police station earlier on Friday in Karnataka, the police informed. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Bengaluru, the fire incident took place at around 1:30 pm today.

"The compound wall adjoining to railway track also caught fire. Around 12 vehicles, which were involved in rioting, theft and robbery cases were damaged in the incident," the DCP noted. The fire was doused later. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022