Germany open to ramping up EU military aid to Ukraine, Scholz says
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects the European Union to go along with a proposal to double the bloc's military aid to Ukraine.
- Country:
- France
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects the European Union to go along with a proposal to double the bloc's military aid to Ukraine. "I believe nobody thought he (EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell) is wrong when he says the European Union should further engage in this issue," Scholz told reporters after a meeting of EU leaders in Versailles.
He was responding to a question on whether the summit had agreed on Borrell's proposal to double the EU's military aid by earmarking another 500 million euros for this purpose. "This sum is on the table," Scholz added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Josep Borrell
- Borrell
- Versailles
- Ukraine
- Scholz
- German
- Olaf Scholz
- European Union
ALSO READ
U.N. Security council to meet Wednesday night on Ukraine -diplomats
Countries speak out at the UN: ''Ukraine, you're not alone''
Ukraine requests urgent UNSC meet after heads of DPR, LPR ask Putin for help
At least five blasts heard in separatist-held Ukraine city of Donetsk - Reuters witness
UN Security Council sets an emergency meeting on Ukraine