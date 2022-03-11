Left Menu

Germany open to ramping up EU military aid to Ukraine, Scholz says

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects the European Union to go along with a proposal to double the bloc's military aid to Ukraine.

  • France

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expects the European Union to go along with a proposal to double the bloc's military aid to Ukraine. "I believe nobody thought he (EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell) is wrong when he says the European Union should further engage in this issue," Scholz told reporters after a meeting of EU leaders in Versailles.

He was responding to a question on whether the summit had agreed on Borrell's proposal to double the EU's military aid by earmarking another 500 million euros for this purpose. "This sum is on the table," Scholz added.

