Turkey moving Kyiv embassy to Chernivtsi -state media
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:16 IST
Turkey is moving its embassy in Kyiv to the city of Chernivtsi amid reports of a planned Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Tanju Bilgic was quoted as saying by state media on Friday. NATO member Turkey, which has a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea and has good ties with both, was among the last countries still operating its diplomatic missions in Ukraine.
Ankara has been working to evacuate its citizens stranded by the fighting across Ukraine.
