Ukraine says Russia fired at Belarus from Ukrainian airspace to drag it into war

"This is a PROVOCATION! The goal is to involve the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the war with Ukraine!," Ukraine's Air Force Command said in an online statement. The Ukrainian military said two other Belarusian settlements were also targeted in the same operation.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 20:20 IST
Ukraine's armed forces said Russian aircraft fired at a Belarusian settlement near the border with Ukraine from Ukrainian air space on Friday to try to drag Belarus into Moscow's war on Ukraine.

The Ukrainian air force said at 1430 local time (1230 GMT) the state border service received information that Russian aircraft had taken off from an airfield in Belarus, crossed into Ukrainian air space and then fired at the village of Kopani. "This is a PROVOCATION! The goal is to involve the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus in the war with Ukraine!," Ukraine's Air Force Command said in an online statement.

The Ukrainian military said two other Belarusian settlements were also targeted in the same operation. "We officially declare: the Ukrainian military has not planned and does not plan to take any aggressive action against the Republic of Belarus," the security service said in a statement.

